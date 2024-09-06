KEC Intl hits life high on Rs 1,423-cr order win

KEC International rallied 3.08% to Rs 1,019.45 after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,423 crore for design, supply and installation of 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia.Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, We are happy with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. These orders in Saudi Arabia along with the earlier orders in UAE and Oman have further reinforced our leadership in the Middle East and substantially enhanced our international T&D order book. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 11,300 crore, an impressive growth of about 75% compared to last year.
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, Oil & gas pipelines, and cables.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 87.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Q1 FY24.
The counter hit an all time high of Rs 1,039 in todays intraday session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content