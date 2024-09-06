NSE SME Boss Packaging Solutions makes a decent debut

Shares of Boss Packaging Solutions were trading at Rs 78.45 on the NSE, a premium of 18.86% compared with the issue price of Rs 66. The scrip was listed at Rs 82.50, a premium of 25% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price. The counter hit a high of Rs 86.60 and a low of Rs 78.45. About 7.32 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Boss Packaging Solutions' IPO was subscribed 127.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 August 2024 and it closed on 3 September 2024. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 66 per share. The scrip was listed at Rs 82.50, a premium of 25% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 12,74,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 71.35% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for purchase of machineries, working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose.

Boss Packaging Solutions is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of diversified packaging, capping, filling machines, self-adhesive sticker labeling machine, conveyors, turn tables, web sealers, sleeve applicator, etc. The company has expanded its equipment portfolio to wide range of packaging machines which includes a comprehensive range of packaging machinery such as, industrial packaging machines with semi-automatic or automatic liquid filling machines, semi-automatic or automatic screw or ROPP capping machine, pick and place screw capping machines. It has catered to 70 customers in FY24. As on 31 March 2024, the company has 64 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 12.17 crore and net profit of Rs 1.01 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

