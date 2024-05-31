Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 32.07 croreNet profit of Kenvi Jewels declined 59.26% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.22% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.56% to Rs 121.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
