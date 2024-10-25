Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.06% to Rs 36.41 croreNet profit of Kenvi Jewels rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.06% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales36.4127.16 34 OPM %1.040.85 -PBDT0.200.14 43 PBT0.200.14 43 NP0.170.11 55
