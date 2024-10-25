Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 54.83 crore

Net loss of Music Broadcast reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 54.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.8352.44 5 OPM %5.5312.17 -PBDT6.669.62 -31 PBT-1.971.34 PL NP-1.990.37 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Security forces,army,soilder

Joint search ops by BSF, police launched in border areas of J-K's Samba

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,500, Nifty at 24,150; Bank, Auto, Cons, Oil drag around 2-3%

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips sends Jaiswal back to pavilion

Zeeshan Siddique, Ajit Pawar, NCP, Nationalist Congress Party

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Blinkit

Use EMI to shop at Blinkit for orders above Rs 2,999: Here's how

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon