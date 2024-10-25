Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Wilmar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Adani Wilmar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 311.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 14460.45 crore

Net profit of Adani Wilmar reported to Rs 311.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 130.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 14460.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12267.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14460.4512267.15 18 OPM %3.921.17 -PBDT494.30-12.51 LP PBT401.87-108.25 LP NP311.02-130.73 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips sends Jaiswal back to pavilion

Zeeshan Siddique, Ajit Pawar, NCP, Nationalist Congress Party

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Blinkit

Use EMI to shop at Blinkit for orders above Rs 2,999: Here's how

Security forces, police

Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

AI-powered fitness app Healthify secures $45 mn to drive US expansion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon