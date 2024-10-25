Gravity (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.64% to Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Gravity (India) reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 88.64% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.88 -89 OPM %-1280.00-10.23 -PBDT-1.32-0.13 -915 PBT-1.38-0.18 -667 NP-1.38-0.18 -667
