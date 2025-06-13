Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

1. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System), in MAS-GDR, MAS-AJJ, AJJ-RU, Sections of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 173.11 crore (Incl. GST@18%)
2. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System) along with Tower and 48 Fiber OFC as back bone network in ARAKKONAM (AJJ IN)-JOLARPETTAI (JTJ IN) Section of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 137.92 Crores (Incl. GST@18%)
The Company is partner of the said Joint Venture with a share of 60%.
The accepted Bid costs for the projects are Rs. 311.03 crore (Incl. GST@J8%)
