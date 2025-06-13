Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Kernex Microsystems (India) announced that Kernex- VRCC consortium has received letter of acceptances for the following project of Southern Railways, Chennai:

1. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System), in MAS-GDR, MAS-AJJ, AJJ-RU, Sections of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 173.11 crore (Incl. GST@18%)

2. Provision of Kavach (Train Collision Avoidance System) along with Tower and 48 Fiber OFC as back bone network in ARAKKONAM (AJJ IN)-JOLARPETTAI (JTJ IN) Section of Chennai Division in Southern Railway for Rs. 137.92 Crores (Incl. GST@18%)

The Company is partner of the said Joint Venture with a share of 60%.

The accepted Bid costs for the projects are Rs. 311.03 crore (Incl. GST@J8%)

 

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

Coal India sets up CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja subsidiary for renewable energy

Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Indices trade in negative terrain; metal shares decline for 3rd day

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

