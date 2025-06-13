Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
IndusInd Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Enterprise Incubation Centre at Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML-EIC) to empower startups through a combination of customized financial and innovation-led support solutions.

The MoU is a significant step towards encouraging a robust 'banking and beyond banking' ecosystem, promoting innovation and sustainable growth for startups across sectors and stages. It reflects IndusInd Bank's ongoing commitment to bolster the startup ecosystem and support their growing contribution to the Indian economy.

The MoU aims to support Indian startups across various stages and sectors by providing access to customized banking solutions, including cash management services, working capital support, and credit facilitiesenabling them to manage their financial operations with greater efficiency. In addition, startups will gain exclusive access to IndusInd Bank's extensive network and strategic ecosystem partnerships, helping them enhance visibility, attract investments, and concentrate on innovation and scalable growth.

 

As part of the collaboration, IndusInd Bank will conduct a series of workshops and knowledge sessions to build startup capabilities across key financial areas. These sessions will cover Basics of banking, Equity infusion, ESOP implications, Segment-based funding etc. Additionally, the Bank will offer operational support such as payroll and attendance management solutions to start ups as a part of the MoU.

The Bank will also facilitate co-sponsorship opportunities for startup-focused seminars and conclaves organized by IIML-EIC. The incubation centre will play a facilitative role by connecting startups to the Bank, sharing relevant details, and helping bridge access to the full range of services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India sets up CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja subsidiary for renewable energy

Coal India sets up CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja subsidiary for renewable energy

Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Jyoti Resins incorporates new WOS, Jyoti Social Welfare Foundation

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Indices trade in negative terrain; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Indices trade in negative terrain; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'A/A1+' ratings of Heranba Industries with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'A/A1+' ratings of Heranba Industries with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon