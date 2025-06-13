Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 182.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.39 lakh shares

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 June 2025.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd recorded volume of 182.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.16% to Rs.764.90. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd recorded volume of 62.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.70% to Rs.1,095.20. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 717.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.48% to Rs.227.95. Volumes stood at 32.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd notched up volume of 69.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.26% to Rs.997.00. Volumes stood at 6.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd notched up volume of 11.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.11% to Rs.1,881.10. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices trade in negative terrain; metal shares decline for 3rd day

Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'A/A1+' ratings of Heranba Industries with 'stable' outlook

Infomerics Rating reaffirms 'BBB+' rating of Sterling and Wilson Renewable

NIIT Learning Systems named Databricks APJ Training Partner of the Year

Govt orders high-level probe into Ahmedabad air crash

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

