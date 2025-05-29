Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 35.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 35.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 40.99 crore

Net profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 35.08% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 40.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.40% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 185.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.9949.60 -17 185.17148.88 24 OPM %12.103.97 -8.621.54 - PBDT4.653.65 27 17.068.58 99 PBT3.722.35 58 13.314.93 170 NP1.983.05 -35 9.964.97 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 48.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Munjal Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 48.45% in the March 2025 quarter

JBF Industries standalone net profit declines 99.92% in the March 2025 quarter

JBF Industries standalone net profit declines 99.92% in the March 2025 quarter

EMS consolidated net profit declines 1.67% in the March 2025 quarter

EMS consolidated net profit declines 1.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Balgopal Commercial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Balgopal Commercial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon