Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 35.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.36% to Rs 40.99 croreNet profit of Kesar Petroproducts declined 35.08% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.36% to Rs 40.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.40% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 185.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.9949.60 -17 185.17148.88 24 OPM %12.103.97 -8.621.54 - PBDT4.653.65 27 17.068.58 99 PBT3.722.35 58 13.314.93 170 NP1.983.05 -35 9.964.97 100
