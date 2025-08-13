Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 8.12 croreNet Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 8.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.128.13 0 OPM %11.0842.31 -PBDT-7.40-5.37 -38 PBT-9.96-8.12 -23 NP-17.37-8.58 -102
