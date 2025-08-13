Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.69% to Rs 5.21 croreNet profit of Prudential Sugar Corporation rose 3.70% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 84.69% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.2134.04 -85 OPM %-8.25-0.76 -PBDT1.881.87 1 PBT1.881.86 1 NP1.401.35 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content