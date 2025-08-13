Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 73.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 6450.13 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 73.21% to Rs 2016.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1164.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 6450.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4473.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6450.134473.86 44 OPM %77.6572.59 -PBDT2688.781671.54 61 PBT2654.031645.70 61 NP2016.201164.03 73
