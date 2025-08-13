Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 73.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 6450.13 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 73.21% to Rs 2016.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1164.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 6450.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4473.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6450.134473.86 44 OPM %77.6572.59 -PBDT2688.781671.54 61 PBT2654.031645.70 61 NP2016.201164.03 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

