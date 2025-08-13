Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 266.39% to Rs 8.94 croreNet profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 66.67% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 266.39% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.942.44 266 OPM %1.6814.75 -PBDT0.090.27 -67 PBT0.090.27 -67 NP0.090.27 -67
