Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 9.64 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 36.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.648.13 19 36.1431.21 16 OPM %34.3425.09 -36.0827.52 - PBDT-4.56-6.87 34 -17.50-39.90 56 PBT-7.12-9.66 26 -28.09-51.09 45 NP-7.06-9.81 28 8.00-51.68 LP

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

