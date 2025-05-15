Akzo Nobel India consolidated net profit declines 0.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 1022.10 croreNet profit of Akzo Nobel India declined 0.28% to Rs 108.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 1022.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 973.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.68% to Rs 429.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 4091.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3961.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1022.10973.40 5 4091.203961.60 3 OPM %15.5916.61 -15.6815.95 - PBDT159.60168.80 -5 659.30655.30 1 PBT137.60147.00 -6 569.90573.00 -1 NP108.40108.70 0 429.50426.60 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content