Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2025 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 17.19% to Rs 898.29 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 16.57% to Rs 152.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 898.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 766.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.79% to Rs 541.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 511.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 3365.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2925.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales898.29766.53 17 3365.872925.54 15 OPM %24.3325.51 -24.0126.48 - PBDT239.72213.00 13 859.72816.95 5 PBT198.76179.46 11 718.53691.18 4 NP152.16130.53 17 541.09511.46 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

