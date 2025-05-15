Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.31% to Rs 269.65 croreNet profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 121.68% to Rs 62.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 67.31% to Rs 269.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 161.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 118.06% to Rs 203.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.97% to Rs 923.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 559.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales269.65161.17 67 923.62559.86 65 OPM %27.8121.34 -27.1921.28 - PBDT74.9435.24 113 257.29115.72 122 PBT74.0634.61 114 253.94113.66 123 NP62.6928.28 122 203.8693.49 118
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content