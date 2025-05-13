Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Key Corp reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -5.80 crore

Net loss of Key Corp reported to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.32% to Rs 4.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 84.17% to Rs 5.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-5.8031.79 PL 5.1132.29 -84 OPM %102.9399.40 -85.3297.93 - PBDT-5.9631.67 PL 4.3731.62 -86 PBT-5.9731.66 PL 4.3131.57 -86 NP-5.9731.66 PL 4.3231.57 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Kellton Tech Solutions approves FCCB issuance of USD 10 mln

Board of Kellton Tech Solutions approves FCCB issuance of USD 10 mln

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

India Ratings affirms ratings of SBFC Finance at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings affirms ratings of SBFC Finance at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks slide

Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of Gokaldas Exports to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings upgrades ratings of Gokaldas Exports to 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon