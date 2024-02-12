Sales decline 40.39% to Rs 127.39 crore

Net loss of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 127.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 213.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.127.39213.71-11.526.20-22.338.82-25.236.44-26.977.53