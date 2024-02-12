Sensex (    %)
                        
Khaitan Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 40.39% to Rs 127.39 crore
Net loss of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 127.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 213.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales127.39213.71 -40 OPM %-11.526.20 -PBDT-22.338.82 PL PBT-25.236.44 PL NP-26.977.53 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

