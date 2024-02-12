Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Board of BASF India approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 12 February 2024
The Board of BASF India at its meeting held on 12 February 2024 has approved the appointment of Marcelo R. Lu (DIN: 10462274) as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company, effective 12 February 2024, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
Further, the Board of Directors of the Company has also approved the appointment of Narendranath J. Baliga (DIN: 07005484) as an Alternate Director to Marcelo R. Lu, effective 12 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Bayer CropScience approves change in directorate

Board of Page Industries approves change in directorate

Board of Nestle India approves sale of NBS division to Purina PetCare India

Board of Andhra Paper approves capex of Rs 270 cr for new tissue paper machine

Board of Godawari Power approves capex of Rs 6000 cr for greenfield steel plant

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Deflazacort Tablets

Benchmarks end with substantial cuts; Hero MotoCorp drops over 4%

EURUSD Stay Sluggishly Below $1.08 As DXY Regains Momentum Above 104 Mark

Australia Market ends lower

Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon