Affle India secures another patent in the US

The patent subject area is Computer implemented method for partner pixelling for user identification.

This patent is aimed at optimizing user identification for digital advertising. The system allows for assigning a unique identifier to each user which is then used by Demand Side Platforms and publishers for precision advertising enabling high-quality consumer engagements. The system reduces redundant pixel firing, improves page load times and enhances webpage security while ensuring more efficient delivery of advertisements.

Affle India has been granted another patent in the US. This enhances the overall granted IP portfolio of the Company.