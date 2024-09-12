Business Standard
Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.67%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.24%

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Tata Steel Ltd has added 2.15% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.77% rise in the SENSEX
Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.67% today to trade at Rs 152.1. The BSE Metal index is up 1.24% to quote at 31093.44. The index is up 1.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.42% and NMDC Ltd added 2.3% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 34.26 % over last one year compared to the 21.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Tata Steel Ltd has added 2.15% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26.81 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 184.6 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 114.25 on 02 Nov 2023.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

