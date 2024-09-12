Tata Steel Ltd Surges 2.67%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.24%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 2.15% over last one month compared to 1.03% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.77% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.67% today to trade at Rs 152.1. The BSE Metal index is up 1.24% to quote at 31093.44. The index is up 1.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd increased 2.42% and NMDC Ltd added 2.3% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 34.26 % over last one year compared to the 21.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.