Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif area up 1.36%, Paddy acreage gains 2%

Kharif area up 1.36%, Paddy acreage gains 2%

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:05 AM IST
According to the latest data from Union Ministry of Agriculture, total area under all kharif crops was marginally up at 1,110.80 lakh hectare so far, this kharif season as against 1,095.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, marking a rise of 1.36%. The area sown to major crop paddy rose around 2% to 438.51 lakh hectares. Pulses acreage grew slightly to 118.06 lakh hectare. The total area oil seed was 188.81 lakh hectares, down 2.64% on year. Acreage under coarse cereals rose marginally to 192.91 lakh hectare. In other crops, Sugarcane acreage was up 3% at 57.31 lakh hectare while Cotton area remained lower at 109.64 lakh hectare, down 2.52% on year.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

