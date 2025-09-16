Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex spurts 342 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex spurts 342 pts; auto shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark. Auto stocks advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 342.03 points or 0.41% to 81,123.10. The Nifty 50 index added 96.95 points or 0.39% to 25,166.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,571 shares rose and 1,135 shares fell. A total of 241 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.98% to 27,022.65. The index shed 0.39% in the previous trading session.

 

Samvardhana Motherson International (up 2.48%), MRF (up 1.72%), Balkrishna Industries (up 1.56%), Exide Industries (up 1.25%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.25%), Bharat Forge (up 1.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.99%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.93%), Eicher Motors (up 0.86%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 0.68%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Concord Control Systems added 2.42% after the companys associate arm, Progota India Private Limited has received first order for Kavach 4.0 worth Rs 19.45 crore from South Central Railway, Secunderabad.

Sanghvi Movers rose 1.55% after its material subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewable, secured an order worth Rs 292 crore from prominent Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

IZMO hit an upper limit of 5% after its division, izmomicro, announced a breakthrough in high-performance motor control technology aimed at industrial automation, electric vehicles, and next-generation energy applications.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

