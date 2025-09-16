Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tega Industries board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Tega Industries board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Tega Industries announced that its board will meet on 18 September 2025, to consider a proposal to raise funds through the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

The board will also consider convening an extraordinary general meeting or initiating a postal ballot process to seek shareholders approval for the proposed fundraising.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing, and installing process equipment and accessories to cater to the mineral processing, mining, material handling, and environmental industries.

The company reported a 3.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.34 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 4.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 356.09 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

 

The scrip shed 0.18% to Rs 2,066.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sattrix Information Security jumps on U.S. joint venture registration

L&T gains after HCI biz bags 'significant' order from NPCIL

Kharif area up 1.36%, Paddy acreage gains 2%

India's total auto production at 26,93,049 units in August

Dev Information Technology wins order from NICSI

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

