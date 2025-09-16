Asahi India Glass launches QIP with floor price of Rs 844.79/share

Asahi India Glass informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 844.79 per equity share.The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 15 September 2025.
The floor price of Rs 844.79 is at a discount of 5.41% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 893.15 on the BSE.
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.
Asahi India Glass is Indias leading value-added and integrated glass solutions company and a dominant player in both the automotive and architectural glass segments.
The company reported consolidated net profit declined 28% to Rs 56.17 crore on an 8.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 168.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Shares of Asahi India Glass fell 0.22% to Rs 891.20 on the BSE.
