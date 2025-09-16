India's total auto production at 26,93,049 units in August

According to SIAM, the total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in August 2025 was 26,93,049 units.
The Passenger Vehicles sales were 3,21,840 units in August 2025. The total three-wheeler sales were 75,759 units in August 2025 and two-wheeler sales were 18,33,921 units in August 2025.
SIAM commented that the sales of Passenger Vehicles in August 2025 de-grew by (-)8.8%, posting sales of 3.22 Lakh units as compared to August of previous year, primarily due to recalibration of dispatches by Passenger vehicle manufacturers.
Three Wheelers posted their highest ever sales of August in 2025 of 0.76 Lakh units, with a growth of 8.3% as compared to August 2024. Two-Wheeler segment grew by 7.1% in August 2025, as compared to August 2024, with sales of 18.34 Lakh units.
The landmark decision of Government of India to reduce the GST rates on Vehicles will go a long way in enabling broader access to mobility and inject fresh momentum into the Indian Automotive sector in the upcoming festive season, SIAM noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content