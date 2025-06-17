Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kharif area up 1.68% on year, sharp spike in oilseeds acreage

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
According to the latest data, the kharif crop acreage stands at 89.29 lakh hectares as on June 13 as against 87.81 lakh hectares last year for the same period, up around 1.68% on year. Area under major crop Rice has gained by 13.25% to 4.53 lakh hectares so far in the current kharif season. The acreage under pulses also zoomed 18% on year to 3.07 lakh hectares. However, area sown to coarse cereals fell marginally by 0.02% to 5.89 lakh hectares. The acreage under Oilseeds spiked 36% on year to 2.05 lakh hectares. In other crops, the sugarcane acreage edged up marginally by 0.34% to 55.07 lakh hectares while the cotton area eased 0.09% to 13.09 lakh hectares.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

