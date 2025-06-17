Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI clears derivatives expiry day shift for NSE and BSE

SEBI clears derivatives expiry day shift for NSE and BSE

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
India's two major stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, are set to revise the expiry days for equity derivatives contracts following regulatory approval from SEBI. The move is aimed at reducing market-wide concentration of settlements and promoting smoother operations across trading platforms.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) had proposed shifting the expiry day for its equity derivatives to Tuesday, and SEBI has approved this change. As a result, all new derivative contracts expiring on or after 1 September 2025 will have Tuesday as their expiry day. Existing contracts, however, will retain their current Thursday expiries. An exception has been made for long-dated index options, which the exchange may realign to follow historical practices. Until 31 August 2025, NSE will continue with Thursday as the expiry day for newly introduced contracts. From September, monthly contracts on NSE will settle on the last Tuesday of the month.

 

In parallel, BSE has opted to move its derivatives expiry from Tuesday to Thursday. This shift will also take effect from 1 September 2025, with contracts expiring on or after that date moving to a Thursday schedule. Like NSE, existing contracts on BSE will remain unaffected, except for long-dated index options. BSE will maintain Tuesday expiries for contracts maturing on or before 31 August 2025. Additionally, BSE will stop introducing new weekly index futures contracts from 1 July 2025 to facilitate the transition.

Both exchanges are expected to release detailed circulars in due course, outlining operational procedures and timelines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Abate As Industries recommends Bonus Issue

Abate As Industries recommends Bonus Issue

Bajaj Finance allots Equity share

Bajaj Finance allots Equity share

INR slides lower amid pessimistic global sentiments

INR slides lower amid pessimistic global sentiments

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; pharma shares tumble

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; pharma shares tumble

Market ends lower on geopolitical jitters and FOMC caution

Market ends lower on geopolitical jitters and FOMC caution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon