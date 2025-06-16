Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.61 times

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.61 times

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 2.61 crore shares as against 1.61 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Oswal Pumps received bids for 2,61,58,080 shares as against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (16 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.61 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 13 June 2025 and it will close on 17 June 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 584 and 614 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both a fresh issue of equity shares upto Rs 890 crore and an offer for sale up to 81,00,000 equity shares by Vivek Gupta, one of the promoters of the company.

 

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards capital expenditure of Rs 89.86 crore; Rs 272.76 crore for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, for funding the setting up of new manufacturing units at Karnal, Haryana; Rs 280 crore for prepayment/repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 31 crore for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, in the form of equity, for repayment/prepayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by Oswal Solar; and general corporate purposes.

Oswal Pumps, established by Padam Sain Gupta (father of Vivek Gupta, one of its promoters and chairman and managing director), commenced its operations in 2003 with the manufacturing of low-speed monoblock pumps. The company manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors comprising induction and submersible motors, and solar modules, which it sells under the Oswal brand.

Also Read

Monsoon 2025: Best places to travel this rainy season in India

Monsoon special 2025: 7 places to visit this rainy season in India

Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE news updates: Indian students in Iran being relocated to safer places, says MEA

Blood test

This new blood test could spot cancer up to 3 years before symptoms

PremiumAshok Leyland, commercial vehicle

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

UPI to get faster from today; Daily caps on usage roll out from July 31

It is one of the few fully integrated turnkey solar pumping system providers in India with the capability to manufacture solar-powered agricultural pumps, solar modules, and pump controllers and provide installation services for such systems.

Sales of majority of its products are geographically concentrated, with the four states of Haryana, Maharashtra, UttarPradesh and Rajasthan accounting for 90.47% and 90.78% of its 9mFY25 and FY24 revenue

Ahead of the IPO, Oswal Pumps on Thursday, 12 June 2025, raised Rs 416.20 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 67,78,533 shares at Rs 614 each to 25 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 215.80 crore and total income of Rs 1,065.67 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 42%

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 42%

Benchmarks rebound sharply, snapping two-day losing streak

Benchmarks rebound sharply, snapping two-day losing streak

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Khare as CMO to lead global brand transformation

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon