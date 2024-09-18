Business Standard
Kharif area up 2.2% on year, Arhar and Groundnut sowing spikes

Kharif area up 2.2% on year, Arhar and Groundnut sowing spikes

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Indias Kharif crop sowing is up 2.20% on year at 1096.65 lakh hectares as on 17th September 2024, according to data released by the agriculture ministry. Paddy (rice) area coverage was at 410 lakh hectares, up 4.4% on year. The pulses area soared by 7.88% on year to 127.77 lakh hectares. Arhar led the gains in pulses sowing with a surge of 14.13 on year. The Shree Anna and Coarse Cereals area gained by 3.58% to 189.67 lakh hectares. Oilseeds area coverage stood at 193.32 lakh hectares, up 1.54% on the year. Groundnut acreage soared by 9.37% while Soybean area rose by 1%. Cotton area fell by nearly 9% to 112.48 lakh hectares.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

