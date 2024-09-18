Ceigall India spurts on bagging orders worth Rs 2,499 cr

Ceigall India advanced 4.68% to Rs 394.45 after the company said that it has emerged as lowest bidder (L1) for two projects in Uttar Pradesh for an aggregate value of Rs 2,498.5 crore.

The subsequent project includes construction of 4/6 Lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass of total length of 32.172 km on HAM basis under NHDP Ph-VII in Uttar Pradesh with a bid construction cost of Rs 1,299.20 crore.

The first project involves construction of 4/6 lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass Part1 north of NH27 and Part2 south of NH27 on HAM under NHDP Ph7 in Uttar Pradesh. The bid amount for this project is Rs 1,199.30 crore.