Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishnu Chemicals resumes operations at Visakhapatnam unit

Vishnu Chemicals resumes operations at Visakhapatnam unit

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Vishnu Chemicals announced that it has resumed operations at Visakhapatnam plant, which was stopped for scheduled maintenance.
The company on 26 August 2024 informed that its Visakhapatnam plant had been stopped for scheduled maintenance from the same day onwards for about two weeks. The operations are resumed now.
Vishnu Chemicals manufactures a wide range of chemicals. The company's products include Sodium Dichromate, Potassium Dichromate, Basic Chromium Sulphate and Yellow Sodium Sulphate, Chromic Acid, White Sodium Sulphate, Saccharin and Sodium Saccharin.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The companys consolidated net profit increased 6.5% YoY to Rs 30.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 12.6% to Rs 337.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 299.74 crore in Q1 FY24.
 
Shares of Vishnu Chemicals rose 0.13% to Rs 397.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tests 25,500, Sensex at 83,200 after record highs; Financials surge

Turkey

Turkiye introduces new tech visa for entrepreneurs: What you must know

Samsung

Samsung workers consider legal action as protests continue at Chennai plant

share market

Torrent power shares jump 5% on receiving Letter of Intent from Maha Discom

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

J-K polls LIVE: 26.72% turnout till 11:00 am in phase 1 of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon