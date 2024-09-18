Business Standard
India's exports slide 2.40% on year in August, imports jump 3.45%

India's exports slide 2.40% on year in August, imports jump 3.45%

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for August 2024 is estimated at USD 65.40 Billion, registering a negative growth of (-) 2.38 percent vis-vis August 2023. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for August 2024 is estimated at USD 80.06 Billion, registering a positive growth of 3.45 percent vis-vis August 2023. Indias total exports during April-August 2024 are estimated at USD 328.86 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.35 percent. Total imports during April-August 2024 are estimated at USD 375.33 Billion registering a growth of 7.20 percent. India's merchandise exports declined to $34.71 billion in August from $38.28 billion a year ago, while imports were at are record high of $64.36 billion, up from $62.30 billion in August 2023, government data showed. India's trade deficit soared to $29.65 billion on an annual basis in August from $24.2 billion in the same month last year.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

