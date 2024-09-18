Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Infra gains after paring debts to Rs 475 crore

Reliance Infra gains after paring debts to Rs 475 crore

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure rallied 5.90% to Rs 249.55 after the company announced significant progress in settling its outstanding debts from Rs 3,831 crore to Rs 475 crore.
The company reported that Invent Assets Securitisation and Reconstruction (Invent ARC), one of its lenders, has novated certain charged securities to recover its dues. As a result, Invent ARC's entire fund based outstanding amount has been reduced to Zero.
As part of its debt resolution strategy, the company has cleared its funded outstanding dues to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, and other lenders. The companys external debt liability is reduced to Rs 475 crore. Consequently, the net worth of the company will stand at around Rs 9,041 crore.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Additionally, the company has completed a One-Time Settlement (OTS) with LIC, resolving its obligations related to non-convertible debentures for Rs 600 crore. The company also settled its obligations with Edelweiss for Rs 235 crore concerning similar instruments.
In another development, Reliance Infrastructure resolved disputes with Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) and Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) regarding the share purchase agreement dated 21 December 2017 relating to transfer of Mumbai Power Business. Each party to the dispute has waived the respective claims against the other. As the claims and counterclaims are contingent, there is no impact on the financial position of the company.
Reliance-Infra is an infrastructure company, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail and airport in the infrastructure space and in the defence sector.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 233.74 crore in Q1 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 672.86 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 29.3% to Rs 7,192.83 crore in June 2024 quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tests 25,500, Sensex at 83,200 after record highs; Financials surge

Turkey

Turkiye introduces new tech visa for entrepreneurs: What you must know

Samsung

Samsung workers consider legal action as protests continue at Chennai plant

share market

Torrent power shares jump 5% on receiving Letter of Intent from Maha Discom

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

J-K polls LIVE: 26.72% turnout till 11:00 am in phase 1 of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJ-K elections LIVEUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon