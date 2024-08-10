KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 10.22% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.397.9297.8597.982.181.922.061.831.511.37