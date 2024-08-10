KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 8.39 croreNet profit of KIFS Financial Services rose 10.22% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.397.92 6 OPM %97.8597.98 -PBDT2.181.92 14 PBT2.061.83 13 NP1.511.37 10
