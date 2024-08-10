Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 65.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 133.27 croreNet profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 65.97% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 133.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales133.27135.96 -2 OPM %4.044.92 -PBDT3.485.22 -33 PBT2.003.83 -48 NP1.464.29 -66
