Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 65.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.98% to Rs 133.27 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 65.97% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 133.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 135.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.133.27135.964.044.923.485.222.003.831.464.29