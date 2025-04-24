Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kilburn Engineering allots 3 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Kilburn Engineering has allotted 3,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company at premium of Rs. 166/- per share, in dematerialised form, to Navaratan Property Holdings, Public Category Allottee, towards conversion of convertible warrants previously allotted on 08 February 2024.

Post preferential allotment of the equity shares as mentioned above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 47,48,78,580 divided into 4,74,87,858 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 47,78,78,580/- comprising of 477,87,858 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

