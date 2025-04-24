Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 12.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.28% to Rs 153.21 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears declined 12.54% to Rs 22.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 153.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.75% to Rs 96.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 604.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 536.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.21153.64 0 604.62536.05 13 OPM %20.2117.32 -21.2918.99 - PBDT34.9836.13 -3 143.39122.85 17 PBT31.4131.91 -2 130.09109.64 19 NP22.4625.68 -13 96.0382.25 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content