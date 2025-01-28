Kilburn Engineering completes acquisition of Monga Strayfield

Kilburn Engineering has completed the acquisition of Monga Strayfield, a global pioneer in radio frequency drying and heating technologies. The acquisition valued at Rs 123 crore will further strengthen Kilburn Engineering's market position and enhance its offering across key industrial sectors.
The company expects the acquisition to contribute an estimated Rs 80 crore to its topline and be margin accretive.
