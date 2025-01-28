Business Standard

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 47.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 1069.82 crore

Net Loss of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 47.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 112.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 1069.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1140.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1069.821140.37 -6 OPM %55.4331.83 -PBDT69.20-37.34 LP PBT-45.31-132.90 66 NP-47.08-112.56 58

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

