Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering secures new orders worth Rs 18.96 cr

Kilburn Engineering secures new orders worth Rs 18.96 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Consolidated order book stands at Rs 407.95 cr

Kilburn Engineering has received new orders worth Rs 18.96 crore. Further, the company's subsidiary, M.E Energy has also bagged orders worth Rs 49.05 crore during the year till date.

On a consolidated basis, the company has received orders/LOIs amounting to Rs.407.95 crore, during the year till date. All the orders received are in the ordinary course of business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 81,100; Nifty at 24,500; Financials lead gains

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha holding discussions on Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already ruled out the BJP seeking Congress' help in the BMC

LIVE news: Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM tomorrow

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Indian RBI likely conducting dollar-rupee swaps to support currency

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 8: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon