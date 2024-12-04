Kilburn Engineering secures new orders worth Rs 18.96 cr

Consolidated order book stands at Rs 407.95 crKilburn Engineering has received new orders worth Rs 18.96 crore. Further, the company's subsidiary, M.E Energy has also bagged orders worth Rs 49.05 crore during the year till date.
On a consolidated basis, the company has received orders/LOIs amounting to Rs.407.95 crore, during the year till date. All the orders received are in the ordinary course of business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content