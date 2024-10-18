Business Standard
KIMS signs MoU with Wipro GE Healthcare

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

For procuring medical technology and services up to Rs 700 cr

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to procure medical technology and services of Upto Rs 700 crore with Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator.

As part of this MoU, Wipro GE Healthcare will be an end-to-end medical technology partner for KIMS providing new products, replacements, and service to the existing and new branches of the hospital system over the next 3 years.

The MoU covers full suite of medical technology products designed, developed and manufactured by Wipro GE Healthcare including PET CTs, SPEC CTs, Cath labs, MRIs, CT Scanners, ultrasounds, and critical care equipment, among others.

 

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

