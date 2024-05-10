Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 205.80 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 50.89% to Rs 62.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.74% to Rs 721.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 491.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kinara Capital Pvt declined 61.89% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 205.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.