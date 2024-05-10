Novartis India standalone net profit declines 41.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 81.17 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 17.58% to Rs 85.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 335.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 378.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Novartis India declined 41.33% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 81.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.