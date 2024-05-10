Business Standard
STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 3.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 13.48 crore
Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 3.11% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.24% to Rs 13.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 18.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.4813.19 2 18.4617.16 8 OPM %98.8998.03 -96.4895.98 - PBDT13.3312.93 3 17.8116.47 8 PBT13.3112.91 3 17.7416.41 8 NP9.969.66 3 13.2712.26 8
First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

