Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 10.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 465.69 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) rose 10.41% to Rs 41.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 465.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 418.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales465.69418.33 11 OPM %13.0113.35 -PBDT62.5555.56 13 PBT55.3750.19 10 NP41.1437.26 10
