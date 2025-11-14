Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.53% to Rs 7.24 croreNet profit of Virat Industries rose 366.67% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 37.53% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.2411.59 -38 OPM %10.222.07 -PBDT2.540.72 253 PBT2.410.52 363 NP1.820.39 367
